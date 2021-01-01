Celebrate And Wrap With Festive Holiday Patterned Cello Rolls. Made For Versatility, This Cello Roll Is Available In A Variety Of Colors And Styles. Mix And Match Designs To Create An Eye-Catching Package. This Cello Roll Can Be Used To Help Maintain The Quality Of Retail Products Packaging, Gift Baskets, And More. Holiday Pattern Cello Rolls Are Fda Compliant And Food Safe. They Are Also Tight Sealing, Non-Toxic, Non-Flammable, And Heat Sealable. - Jack'O Polypropylene Film - 40 X 100' - Polypropylene / Cellophane - Poly Film by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.