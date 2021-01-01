From bellamy studios
Jackie Multi-tone Square End Table by Bellamy Studios
As classy as a first lady, the Jackie Multi-tone End Table by Bellamy Studios will be an unforgettable addition to your home. Its slick silhouette makes it a standout side table. It features a faux white marble table top that’s finished with a UV coating. The UV coating creates a high gloss look and provides a moisture resistant layer so go ahead and plan your next cocktail party without worrying about setting out any coasters. Painted gold metal legs frame the accent table. The lower shelf is finished with a dark walnut high-quality laminate that offers additional richness to this square side table.