From northlight
Jack-O-Lanterns & Bats Halloween Canvas Wall Art
Add a spooky touch to your Halloween decor with this scary trio of Jack-o-lanterns Featuring 3 ominous jack-o-lanterns surrounded by flying bats Pre-lit with 6 LED amber lights The eyes and mouths light up and flicker like candlelight Timer - 6 hours on / 18 hours off On off switch on the side Requires 2 AA batteries - not included Dimensions: 15.75"H x 23.5W x .5"L Material(s): canvas/plastic/metal/wood/MDF (medium-density fiberboard) Note:Item does not come with a battery cover - open design holds the batteries snugly