From northlight seasonal
Black Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Figure
Advertisement
Features:DecorativePre-lit with 50 clear lightsWhite lead cordComes with a display standSteady burning bulbsLight sets on decoration are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use, however the decoration itself is recommended for indoor use onlyComes with replacement bulbs and spare fuseContains 1 plug with end connector which allows you to stack multiple lighted items together (not to exceed 210 watts)Wire gauge: 22Bulb size: MiniProduct Type: Stuffed Holiday AccentTree Type: Color: Black/Orange/GreenPrimary Material: FabricPrimary Material Details: Additional Materials: Primary Material (Old): FabricIndoor / Outdoor Use: Indoor Use OnlyOutdoor Use: NoSpecial Features: LightedPowered: YesPower Source: Timers/Sensors: Battery Type: Battery Included: Number in Set: 1Country of Origin: ChinaTheme: AnimalsAnimals: Season: FallHoliday / Occasion: HalloweenChristmas: Thanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Jack-O-LanternIndependence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 38Overall Width - Side to Side: 15Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty: