From gdfstudio
Jacey Tufted Back New Velvet Club Chair (Navy Blue/Natural)
This club chair is a great addition for any home. With its tufted back and studded rim, this chair is a statement in and of itself. The cushioned seat provides extra comfort while seated, and the tufted back allows you to relax against clouds. Overall, this chair is a must have for your home. Includes: One (1) Club Chair Dimensions: 31.25"D x 29.00"W x 37.00"H Material: New Velvet | Fabric Color & Frame Finish available in: Navy Blue/Natural or Grey/Dark Brown Frame Material: Birch | Light Assembly Required