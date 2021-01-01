J'Adore - J18071 Short Strapless Corset Sparkle Dress

Enchant everyone with the iridescent style of this J'Adore J18071 creation. Designed with a sparkle tulle silhouette this strapless dress has a sweetheart neckline and a corset cinched back. Nipped with a tonal waistband the A-line skirt flares into a short hemline. Glide into the room and shine in this captivating J'Adore masterpiece. Style: jado_J18071 Fabric: Tulle Details: Strapless Tonal Waistband Corset Back Short Hem Length: Short Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.