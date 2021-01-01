J. Queen New York Sandstone California King 4 Piece Comforter Set, Beige

The Sandstone 4 Piece Comforter Set Collection is beautiful and sophisticated, featuring a sand colored, all-over traditional woven jacquard damask pattern. Paired with matching hidden zipper closure pillow shams and a coordinating split-corner tailored bed skirt which features a beautifully engineered woven jacquard stripe border, this oversized ensemble will add luxury elegance to your bedroom decor. The reverse of this set is a plush microfiber dyed to match the light beige color of the pattern on the front and finished with a 1/4" beige velvet piping for added detail.