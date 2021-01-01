From ashley furniture
J. Queen New York Royal Fit Queen 4 Piece Sheet Set, Dark Blue
Add a luxurious feel to your bedding with this super soft four-piece sheet set by J. Queen New York. Its patented Royal Fit technology is guaranteed to fit every mattress perfectly, every time. The unique fitted sheet construction stretches to fit the deepest mattresses and mattress toppers and works great with smaller 7-20 inch low-profile mattresses. Unlike most fitted sheets, which don't fit well or stay in place throughout the night, this fitted sheet solution will never shift or slip off. The luxuriously soft 300-thread-count cotton fabric gives the sheet set a silky-smooth hand feel, and it is machine washable.