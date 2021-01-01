From ashley furniture
J. Queen New York Marquis King 4 Piece Comforter Set, Ivory
Advertisement
Begin to create your dream room with the four-piece comforter set. The set includes the comforter, bed skirt and two pillow shams. All the items in the ensemble have elegant accents and are carefully cut and sewn to insure the highest level of quality. The comforter spotlights the "grand damask" design. Attention to detail insure that every comforter is cut at the same point to insure they each will be the same. The finished details include a 1.5" folded satin flange that is pleated at the corners and a "button quilt pattern". The reverse is a matching ivory solid smooth fabric. The bed skirt introduces the coordinating fabric used throughout the ensemble. A "Vermicelli texture" is used as the drop and finished with a French scroll border. The pillow shams are cut identically, centering the grand damask and finished with a 1.5" satin flange that is pleated on every corner. The reverse of the sham is a coordinating smooth solid fabric and finished with zippered closures.