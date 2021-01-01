From ashley furniture
J. Queen New York Decade King 4 Piece Comforter Set, Gold
The Decade 4-Piece Comforter Set features a highly constructed, sleekly engineered jacquard fabric with bordered edges. This alluring modern geometric motif is constructed with a puff technique which rests on a lustrous stria satin ground in elegant gold tones. The comforter is generously oversized and overfilled for a sophisticated look. Two matching pillow shams feature a sleek border showcasing the geometric motif. The bed skirt has extra length and is constructed with a split-corner tailored finish; the coordinating stria satin is bordered with a geometric puff jacquard finish. Pair this collection with the Decade accent pillows, shams and window treatments by J. Queen New York to complete the look.