Ivy Small Linear Suspension Light by Brokis - Color: Black (US1065-CGC39-CGSU881-CCS575-CCSC618-CECL834--1-CEDV1461-210)

The Brokis IVY Small Linear Suspension Light from Brokis brings beauty and strength to the home with a modern modular piece that introduces natural imagery to the home. Designed by Lucie Koldova, this piece resembles growing ivy and the random growth it takes as it covers the walls. Hanging from a pair of thin wires is a linear branch with various bends, angles, and clean glass shades that face multiple directions, providing a wide and full layer of light. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: White