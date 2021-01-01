Brokis Ivy Small Linear Chandelier Light - Color: Black - Size: 135 cm/53.1 "

Bring natural grace and beauty to the places in your home that matter the most. The Brokis IVY Small Linear Suspension from Brokis introduces an elegant modular modern piece that resembles the seemingly random growth of ivy. Designed by Lucie Koldova in 2019, this piece consists of a pair of thin wires that uphold an angled branch-like body and several clean glass shades, each facing various directions. The lights within the shades ensure a full, ambient glow reaches throughout the room, elevating the atmosphere and bringing inspiration with each use. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: White