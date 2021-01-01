From hudson valley lighting
Ivy LED Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (BKO100-PN)
The Ivy LED Wall Sconce by Becki Owens for Hudson Valley Lighting is a stylish design that blends coastal and modern industrial flavors. Owen has a talent for bringing a classic California coastline feel to all her designs and this wall light embodies her sophisticated style. Knurled fittings and an exposed black cord accentuate the industrial vibe of this down-facing luminaire. A shapely Glass shade resembling a Grecian water jug with a spherical base provides a pleasing outline to the exposed LED tube bulb within. Perfect in pairs, the down-facing luminaire is equally at home in a farmhouse modern kitchen or brightening up a nautical bathroom. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel