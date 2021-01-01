Hudson Valley Ivy by Becki Owens Pendant Light in Aged Brass

Designer Becki Owens’ love for clean, modern looks and midcentury shapes comes together in the simple but striking Ivy pendant from Hudson Valley. Its large clear teardrop shade stretches more than a foot in height and makes an interesting curvy contrast to the cylindrical LED bulb and socket holder it houses. Gorgeously aged brass coats the pendant’s socket holder, pins and chain, giving it timeless appeal and plenty of options for mixing metals below to achieve a look worthy of any home decorating show. Hang it solo for a single statement piece or in multiples to really mesmerize. For an entryway display, consider a trio hung at varying heights.