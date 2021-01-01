From osto
OSTO Ivory Velvet Hangers 50-Pack
Enough with the cheapy plastic hangers. Neither does it hold right nor does it last for long. Make the wise switch to the long-lasting and heavy-duty velvet hangers. When space is a valuable asset to most of us, the switch to velvet hangers will save you up to 50% of closet space. Its soft texture and kid-friendly colors add dazzle and shimmer complementing the closet with coziness and a smell of home. Additionally, with a stainless-steel hook, ensured never to rust, plus its 360° functionality, it makes life so much easier to get a full view on your clothes without having to remove it. With a notch on either side and a contoured shoulder line, it will hold your clothes in place and in perfect condition for many years. Color: Ivory.