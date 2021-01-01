Add a fresh, modern look to your decor with this Ivory Lattice Table Lamp. Its clean color and tapered base design give it a sleek, updated look. Lamp measures 19H in. Crafted of ceramic Ivory finish Open lattice base with tapered gourd base Hardback drum shade in white fabric Shade measures 9H x 11 in. in diameter Socket accommodates a 60-watt bulb Features a clear, plug-in cord Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed specified wattage. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.