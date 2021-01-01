From unique loom
4' x 6' Ivory Contemporary Solid Rectangular Area Throw Rug
From the Solo Collection, enhance the elegance of your decor with this stunning accent! This lovely machine-woven rug brightens up your living spaces with gorgeous shades with solid patterns and attractive designs displaying an eye-catchy appeal. Ensuring easy maintenance and stain resistance, it will be a versatile asset for your decor. This rectangular rug will be an ideal choice for your living room, drawing room, etc.Product Features:Color: ivoryMachine madeHigh pileBacking: yesModern design styleRecommended for indoor use onlyEasy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shedUse rug pad to reduce slipping and slidingRug pad sold separatelyMade in TurkeyCare instructions:Spot clean onlyRegular vacuumingUse a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenlyIn case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 4' wide x 6' longPile height: 0.75"Material(s): polypropyleneBacking: jute