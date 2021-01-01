From kirkland's
Ivory and Gray Vintage Medallion Area Rug, 8x10
This stunning Ivory and Gray Vintage Medallion Area Rug features a contemporary color palate and a classic, versatile design. This bold rug will make a statement in any room of your home. Rug measures 8 ft. in length x 10 ft. in height; pile height measures 1 in. Crafted of 100% polypropylene Features a vintage medallion pattern Hues of gray and ivory Soil and stain resistant Manufacturer offers 1-year limited warranty Rug pad not included Care: Vacuum regularly. Blot spills with a mild detergent and clean cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.