From papa gifts for man dad

I've Been Called Alot Of Names But Papa Is My Favorite Funny Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Great gift idea for pappy, dad, grandpa, grandfather, papa gifts from grandkids grandchildren funny design Grab this awesome design design for a cool grandpa as a father's day gift birthday or a christmas present 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com