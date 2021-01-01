From autism awareness gifts by brh ou
It's OK To Be Different - Accept Understand Love Autism Tote Bag
Advertisement
A great gift to raise awareness about people with autistic spectrum disorders including autism and Asperger syndrome throughout the world. Perfect gift for birthdays, Grandparents Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, Christmas, New Year's Eve, Hogmanay, Epiphany, Hanukkah, Thanksgiving, Labor Day, Easter, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, or every day gift ideas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.