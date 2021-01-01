Charming cup with decorative embroidery look for the stylish enjoyment of hot drinks, ideal for daily pleasurable moments Belly shape as a beautiful eye-catcher, wide opening perfect for toppings such as marshmallows, gently rounded handle lies comfortably in the hand Also suitable for Gastronomy thanks to its handy shape, impact resistant edges, Perfect in combination with other It's My moment cups and plates Dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe, high quality: premium porcelain, Made in Germany Contents: 1 x Villeroy & Boch It's My moment mug straight: almond, 15. 75 oz., premium porcelain, Brown, Weight: 0.77 Pounds, Manufacturer: Villeroy and Boch