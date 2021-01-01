From macmillan publishers
It's All About Horses and Foals
*It’s All About Horses and Foals* is a book that’s full of exactly what the title says—horses and foals! This paperback book has a ton of useful and interesting information about different breeds, how they grow up, their jobs, horse and foal care and much more. It’s part of a collectible series called *It’s all about…*, where each book has an array of facts and statistics and even free collector cards for you to tear out and keep! But it doesn’t stop there—turn to page three to access the free downloadable audio of *It’s All About Horses and Foals*! Just log into the provided URL address on the page, tune in and let the fun facts begin!