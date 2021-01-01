From white beard art gift graphic apparel
It's a good town. Kumamoto 熊本 T-Shirt
Advertisement
Kumamoto is the capital city of Kumamoto Prefecture on the island of Kyushu, Japan. The city has an estimated population of 738,907. The total area is 390.32 km2. Humid subtropical climate, hot humid summers, cold winters. For men, women, boys, girls, adults, teens, kids, children, seniors, elderly in retirement. Buy it as a present for Mama, Papa, son, daughter, wife, husband, girlfriend, boyfriend, grandma, grandpa, retired old folks, or a friend. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem