Item Loveseat by Bernhardt Design - Color: Brown (ITEM 1_3113_255)

Ditch the conventional and embrace the extraordinary with the Item Loveseat. This unique sofa features a distinct form with uncommonly, modern lines. Pair the loveseat with the Item Sofa or the Item Chaise Lounge for a coordinated living space. Available in a variety of beautiful textiles. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Brown.