Mia Toro Italy Gita Hardside Spinner Carry-on, Gold, One Size

The creation of the gita hard side spinner luggage began with one complex goal. The fusion of art and science together. When design and craftsmanship meets state of the art our experience is revolutionary. The Mia Toro brand stands for strength, beauty, technology and innovation. Your travel experience will change to a new exciting level Embossed ridged contemporary design Light weight armor-flex composite. Mia Toro Italy offers a "World Wide 10 year Cloud Protection" Warranty. Covers your claims within 24 hours with the part simply shipped to you. You don't even have to call us! It is the World's First Virtual Warranty. Totally hassle free and no worries 9x14.5x22