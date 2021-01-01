Italy Flag Country Italy Italian Italiana Boots Rome T-Shirt

For all proud Italians who love their country of Italy. The perfect surprise for holidays by the sea in Venice, Genoa or Bari. The Italian population originates from cities such as Verona, Parma or Turin. Friends and acquaintances live in Milan and Siena. The great Italia top for sport or leisure. Every Italian likes to wear the Italian colour on the chest. The flag on clothing for people whose home is Italy. Living in Naples, Milan and Florence. Live in Sicily or Palermo. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem