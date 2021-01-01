From magicue

Italian Olive Wood Wide Spatula, Handcrafted in Europe, 12.5-Inches

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Olive Wood Wide Spatula for stirring, mixing, dividing, tasting, turning, and serving of food with added leverage Made in Europe from fine Italian Olivewood; lightweight yet strong; will not scratch surfaces; safe for use on nonstick cookware; measures 12.5-inches Beautifully handcrafted, decorative, and durable; fits neatly in a kitchen gadget drawer or display on the counter in a utensil holder This olive wood is carefully sourced from selected groves mainly in the south of Italy; harvested when olive production ceases or from pruned branches Hand wash only; occasionally coat with mineral oil to keep olive wood looking its best

