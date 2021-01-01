Italian Horn Pepper Powers Tooth Amulet Green Quartz Lucky Charm Leather Necklace

Advertisement
BestAmulets Collection. Very Popular and Hot Italian Horn Pepper Style Pendant Tooth Amulet. Amulet Size: 40 X 15mm. Natural Properties of Mined Gemstones define the Unique Beauty of each piece. The Image may show slight differences to the actual stone in color and texture. May or Will have Natural Specks and Inclusions. Ready to Wear with High Quality 18 Inch Leather Cord Necklace with Stainless Steel Buckle. Comes with Gift Style Packaging. Absolutely Unique and Special Italian Horn Pepper Style Tooth Amulet Pendant Necklace. The Charm is made from Genuine and Natural Green Quartz Gemstone. Each piece is Handcrafted with Love and Care and looks Amazing. Stay Positive, and Protected with your Own Italian Horn Pepper Lucky Charm Tooth Amulet. Italian Horn Myth and Legend: The ancient Magical charm or Amulet worn in Italy as against "evil eye " has also been linked to Celtic and Druid myths and beliefs. Other superstitions link it to Special powers and Good Luck. Centuries ago