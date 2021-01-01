From tommy hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Itacha Stripe Play Sheet Set, Twin XL,Medevial Blue
This sheet set from Tommy Hilfiger is an essential for any bedding and takes comfort to another level. The iconic Tommy Hilfiger logo embroidered on the sheet creates the perfect base for the brand's signature look. This Set Includes One Flat Sheet (66 Inches x 102 Inches), One Fitted Sheet (39 Inches x 80 Inches x 12 Inches) & One Pillowcase (20 Inches x 30 Inches) Wash separately before first use. Machine wash warm with like colours. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Warm iron when needed. Layer your sleep space with Novelty Sheet Set from Tommy Hilfiger. This 100% cotton sheet set comes with a 200 thread count and brings a fun and vintage vibe to your bedroom. This premium quality sheet set set is wrinkle and fade resistant. The smooth, light weight fabric makes it breathable and comfortable for a good night's sleep.