It Might Look Like I'm Interested - Getting More Books Funny Tote Bag

This funny design features a vintage text that reads "It might look like I'm interested but in my head I'm thinking about getting more books". It's perfect for avid book readers, bookworms, bookdragons and people who love to sit in a park or library & read 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.