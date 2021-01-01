It Doesn't Take Rocket Appliances Hick Redneck Retro Vintage Premium T-Shirt

Funny Cute Hick Redneck Trailer White Trash Mullet Country South Southern Dixie Hunter Humor. The Trailer Park Distressed style present is perfect for redneck folks or people living in a mobile home who love to live at California Sunnyvale Trailer Park. Funny distressed retro vintage style design. Perfect present for any person who is living in a mobile home trailer park. You love camp workers or camp managers? Then you will love this too! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.