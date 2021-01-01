From gear new
Gear New Istanbul Turkey Pot Holder
Advertisement
Beautiful designs adorn Gear New pot holders. Our massive collection makes it easy to find an pot holder that matches your kitchen perfectly and expresses your individual style Cut and Sewn and decorated in the use by men and women with a strong commitment for artisan craftsmanship and Quality Support artists: this designer pot holder features work from an independent artist, we believe in supporting artists and a Portion of this sale is Shared with the artist Heat resistant: the pot holder is a special blend of fibers that are heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit Ideal Size: 9 inch wide and 9 inch long pot holder is the perfect Size, making things easier to grip and grab