Israel Solid Wood Desk
Description
Features:Spacious Work Area:The large work surface measuring 48” x 24” provides ample space for a variety of monitor or laptop setups, plus room for ongoing projects and office supplies. Please allow slight 0-1 inch difference due to manual measurement.Electric Height Adjustable Lift System:The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 27.9" to 45.2"(without 0.8" thickness of table top included), at a speed of 0.8"/secondSolid Construction:An industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 160 lbs weight capacity to support your ideal workspace setup.Built For Work or Study :The perfect standing desk to allow independent and remote workers to stay active, healthy, and productive while working from home. Precisely adjust your desk to your height and insert healthy movement into your day.Desk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: YesHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Lift TopShape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): White/White): WhiteTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): Brown/White): WalnutTop Material: Manufactured Wood + Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color (Color (Top/Frame): White/White): WhiteBase Color (Color (Top/Frame): Brown/White): GrayBase Material: IronBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoFinished Back: YesExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 160Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoBase Type: H-ShapeWood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsSpefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoFire Rated: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact C