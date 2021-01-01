From kirkland's
Island Swim I Giclee Canvas Art Print
Bring life to your coastal decor with this Island Swim I Giclee Canvas Art Print! This piece is perfect for a beach house or any sea animal enthusiast. Art measures 20L x 1.25W x 20H in. Giclee printed on studio-quality canvas on solid wood stretchers Gallery wrapped edges complete the look Features a sea turtle subject Hues of blue, green, and white Weight: 5.8 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Little to no exposure to heat, sunlight & moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.