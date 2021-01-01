ISLAND OF COZUMEL MEXICO WHAT HAPPENS HERE STAYS HERE FUNNY Tote Bag

Grab our amusing apparel to wear on long walks on this beach or wear it home to tease your friends and family. Great souvenir from your amazing girl's fun on this Mexican beach island. TEXAS TEEZ funny saying apparel beachwear for Cozumel 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.