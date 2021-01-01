Island Bean Bag Chair by Fatboy - Color: Silver (ISL-SLV)

Escape to your own private island using the Fatboy Island Bean Bag Chair. The ideal piece for just about anything. Built using high quality materials with stuffing for adding comfort. Large and sturdy enough to be formed like a chair or laid down flat. Available in a variety of bright and subtle colors making this a fun piece to add to a lounge collection. Fatboy originated in Europe just over 10 years ago and is currently sold in over 60 countries. The hallmark of the Fatboy brand has always been anchored in iconic European design, mixed with a creative twist and a sense of humor that extends into all of its product offerings, graphics and unique style. It all started in The Netherlands, as an exciting, unconventional design for living. It challenged. It provoked. It charmed. It reshaped comfort. It redefined fun. Fatboy reflects the unbelievable fun we have in developing controversial new product designs. And the fun goes on and on. And so no one feels left out, we also give animals their rights. Why should people have all the fun? So we give the animal world a doggielounge and tail wag. Fatboy is about outrageous fun. Controversial design. Standing out, and getting noticed. Fatboy: Don't let the fun pass you by without Fatboy. Seize the moment. Live life to its fullest. Live the Fatboy Life. Viva la Fatboy! Color: Silver.