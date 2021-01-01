From costway
Costway Island 7-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Beige Cushions
Our premium 7-piece patio furniture set comes with 4 armless sofas, 2 corner sofas and a coffee table, so you can flexible combination based on your needs and room space. Made of superior steel and water-proof PE rattan, the patio furniture set has a long lifetime as well as large weight capacity. Besides, thick seat cushions, back cushions and pillows for extra cozy. Besides, the seat cushions have removable and washable cover for easy cleaning. Coffee table with tempered glass top is durable and functional. It is a great additional to your patio, garden, backyard, pool and other space.