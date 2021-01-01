Razer Iskur X XL Gaming Chair: Ergonomically Designed for Hardcore Gaming - Multi-Layered Synthetic Leather Foam Cushions - 2D Armrests - Steel-Reinforced Body - Black/Green

Ergonomically Designed for Hardcore Gaming: From its unique contours and angled seat edges, to its fully adjustable recline, tilt, and height, the Razer Iskur X supports a healthy sitting posture so you can game for hours in comfort Multi-Layered Synthetic Leather: The chair comes wrapped in a material that’s tougher and more durable than standard PU leather, making it better suited to withstand the wear and tear from hours of daily use High Density Foam Cushions: The denser, durable cushions have a plush feel and offer better contouring, allowing your weight to apply just enough pressure as they mold to support your unique body shape 2D Armrests: The Razer Iskur X’s armrests can be adjusted by height and rotated inwards or outwards, so your arms will always be in a natural, relaxed position when gaming Steel-Reinforced Body: Through a combination of its body frame, armrests, and wheelbase, the Razer Iskur X is recommended for a height of 6' to 6'10" and supports a weight of up to 400lbs