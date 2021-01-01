Canarm ISF578A03 River 3 Light 15" Wide Semi Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Canarm ISF578A03 River 3 Light 15" Wide Semi Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCrafted from steelIncludes white fabric drum shade with glass panelRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCSA rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 15"Product Weight: 7.7 lbsCanopy Width: 6"Canopy Depth: 4-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Oil Rubbed Bronze