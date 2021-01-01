MISA Los Angeles Isella Dress in Red,Pink. - size XS (also in L, M, S) MISA Los Angeles Isella Dress in Red,Pink. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 100% poly. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Elastic neckline with ruffled overlaysSmocked elastic waist. Chiffon fabric with tiered flounces and ruffle trim. Neckline to hem measures approx 27 in length. MISA-WD465. URDR7702. Shadi Askari-Farhat, the designer behind Tbags Los Angeles, launched MISA in Spring 2016. A combination of her daughter's names, Milla and Sayeh, the label embodies the natural evolution of the designer with an elevated femininity and sophistication. Deeply inspired by her travels and love for global style, MISA is for the modern-day bohemian who spends her life travelling the world, leaping from one exotic location to another.