Orange Is The New Black 4 by Andrea Stokes - Framed Wall Art
Andrea Stokes is an artist and designer based in Ottawa, Canada. Her background in textiles, costume design, and set decoration has honed her eye for interior design. Andrea's colors and natural shapes perfectly complement the trend toward a more organic lifestyle. Stokes' paintings can be found in collections across North America. Curated in partnership with Ivy Bronx, this piece is printed on high quality art paper and professionally framed using award winning moldings renowned for quality and design. Frame Color: Black Framed, Size: 25" H x 20" W x 1.25" D