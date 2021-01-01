From momma nature
Is It Hot In Here Or Is It Just Me Sad Global Warming Earth Tote Bag
Fight global warming and climate change. Reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. Build a clean green net zero carbon neutral pollution free sustainable future of renewable energy without burning fossil fuels. Recycle. Reuse. Coexist in harmony with nature. Environmentalist? Conservationist? Wild life enthusiast animal lover activist artist? Make a positive impact. Live better. Live responsibly. Sadly we are the greatest threat to global health. Support efficient wind and solar energy and forest preservation. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.