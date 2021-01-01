Black is colourful enough my top colour love favourite colour T-Shirt

Gift black is colourful enough - my motto my motto raven black of the raven dress Some run around like with colour bag Bin kein Miesepeter or Black Peter I hate only cheerful colours tank and people who come to me as a know of between Ich mag schwarz Kleidung - schwarz Kaffee muss schwarz sein Geh mir nicht auf den Sack und Keks Let me in Peace with Your Taste Colourful - No Ich liebe Schwarz Bin kein Schwarzuhr oder Schwarz Painter nicht introverted nur Schwarzliebfer Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem