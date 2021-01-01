DesignsByKelley Inspirational Gifts Empowerment Brown is Beautiful Positive Affirmations Multicultural Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Perfect decorative pillows positive affirmations for brown girls or black girl pillow. Put a smile on kids, youth girls, or teens face with this cute pillows for bedroom decor. Bedroom accessories for daughter birthday gift Ideas. Cute pillows decor gifts. This pillow makes the ideal holiday presents for family, friends, or treating yourself. A comfy decorative pillow sure to be a hit for a bed pillow. Awesome Pillows! The perfect Afro Queen black girls pride gift with brown girls books or biracial books. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only