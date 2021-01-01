Is 2020 Over Yet Reindeer Matching Family Christmas Pajamas T-Shirt

Cute xmas eve or morning design for mom, dad, sister, brother, grandparents featuring the phrase, "The Is 2020 Over Yet Reindeer." Perfect for work office Christmas parties, white elephant gifts, Christmas outfit set, and photographs of family pj's. Fun funny matching party apparel with graphics, images, pictures, or cartoon of reindeer antlers, Christmas lights, and red nose. Witty humorous team gear for friends, clubs, couples, or siblings. Fun gag gift for kids or adults, teenage girl or boy. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem