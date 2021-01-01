DeCoro Irvin Diamond Tufted Full Peyton Shell Upholstered Platform Bed Headboard and Wood Frame with Wood Slat Support, White

Is your bedroom in need of a makeover, Well look no further. This velvet foam upholstered metal bed with solid wood slat and center support sets a stylish tone for your bedroom ensemble. The button-tufted padded headboard offers comfort for your head and body while you sit up in bed and the performance fabric is treated with Live Smart that cleans up easily and protect against spills. This bed delivers the traditional look of a platform bed and is an all-in-one solution for your mattress support and giving your bedroom the new look it finally deserves. Color: Shell.