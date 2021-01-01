Irvin by Salvatore Principe - 2 Piece Wrapped Canvas Painting Print Set

Irvin by Zane - 2 Piece Wrapped Canvas Painting Print Set features a cobalt heart with darkening shades tenaciously placed at the base and spotted throughout, creating depth within the core. Beneath lays an arrangement of bronze-colored abstract strokes and splatters, accented with sporadic wisps of lavender, most prevalent within the canvas border. Add this effortlessly handsome canvas to your interiors for a refined design. Handcrafted in the United States, this vertical gallery-wrapped canvas art arrives ready to hang on your wall. Decorate any wall in your space, with this print which is easily adaptable with most styles of decor. Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D