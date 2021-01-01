Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness IBS tee gifts Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness IBS Related Periwinkle Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

For a Irritable Bowel Syndrome wife husband niece nephew daughter son brother sister mom dad grandma grandpa aunt uncle & cousin family matching irritable bowel syndrome awareness month, day ibs tee gifts idea Great design for Irritable Bowel Syndrome support, Irritable Bowel Syndrome IBS, Irritable Bowel Syndrome Fighter, Irritable Bowel Syndrome Survivor, Irritable Bowel Syndrome Disability, IBS awareness, Periwinkle disorder, 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only