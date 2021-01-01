Irregular Whiskey Glasses Set Of 6 Smoky Grey Scotch Glass 8.45 OZ Whisky Glass Modern Look For Dad, Husband, Friends, Glassware For Bourbon/Rum/Bar T

Color:Clear+gold Rim | Item Package Quantity:2Why drink your favorite beverage out of the same, boring glass you've used a million times before? Experience a new design that makes your drinks taste better. The IRREGULAR & FOLDS design allows your drink to aerate as it is poured and swirled inside the glass – perfect for spirits and wine.Not Just For Men, women also love this modern style glasses!We looked at most of the whiskey glasses on the market with ordinary designs, and most of them are used by men. Our whiskey glass is fashionable and elegant, suitable for lovers of any gender!Dimensions：Height: 3.27'' / 8.3cmDiameter: 3.27'' / 8.3cmCapacity: 8.45OZ / 253mlDetails:- Crystalline glass- Dishwasher safe- Lead Free- cold drinks & hot drinks no problem！ Color: Clear/Gold, Set Size: 2