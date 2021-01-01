Irregular Acrylic LED Floor Lamp

The floor lamp crafts smart, beautiful, and provocative pieces that integrate technology and design together with creative flair. Acrylic sheets are manipulated by hand after being heated up, for a flowing landscape that folds and bends over itself, allowing light to radiate across its form. Infusing spaces with a magical quality, this piece was over itself, allowing light to radiate across its form. Infusing spaces with a magical quality, this piece was inspired by the desire to harness light itself, instead of creating just another home for a light bulb.